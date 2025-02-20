Meet the Israeli robotic system set to transform warfare

A new electric robotic system could transform the battlefield in the coming decades—at least, that’s what its creators believe.

Israel-based defense company Plasan recently introduced the All-Terrain Electric Mission Module (ATeMM), a cutting-edge system designed to enhance military mobility and efficiency. The system supports a wide range of battlefield applications, including logistics, energy, munitions and sensors.

For over a decade, modern warfare has become increasingly automated and precise, relying less on human soldiers in some cases. The past 16 months of Israel Defense Forces (IDF) operations in Gaza, Lebanon, and other fronts have highlighted this shift, with drones dominating the skies and AI-powered combat systems playing a growing role.

Plasan, however, sees the future of military technology in integrated, multidisciplinary systems like the ATeMM. “This is basically an electric driveline with two wheels that is connected to a leading vehicle—connected in such a way that it becomes part of the vehicle drive itself,” explained Duby Cohen, vice president of Integrated Systems for Plasan, who gave The Media Line a tour of Plasan’s Galilee factory earlier this month.

Traditional trailers struggle with battlefield mobility, making them difficult to maneuver. In contrast, the ATeMM offers far greater agility.

“This platform drives itself, connected to the computer of the vehicle, so it actually does what the vehicle does. So, if the driver turns the wheels of the vehicle, then the wheel of the ATeMM goes the same way,” Cohen said. “When you are doing reverse again, it’s doing the same, so it’s not like doing a reverse with a trailer. It’s like doing a reverse with a six-by-six vehicle.”

By integrating ATeMM with a lead vehicle, military units can significantly reduce the number of trucks and drivers required for a mission. A 4×4 can instantly transform into a 6×6 or even an 8×8, increasing payload capacity while maintaining maneuverability.

“Today, if I have six vehicles working in my battalion, I need six vehicles, six drivers, with a total payload of 10 tons,” explained Gilad Ariav, Plasan’s vice president of marketing and business development. “But if I attach two tandems, I can reduce that by 50%—from six to three vehicles—and still carry the same load.

“We want to decrease the number of drivers and vehicles,” he stressed. Beyond reducing manpower, ATeMM can also operate independently. It can be detached from the lead vehicle and remotely controlled in the field, effectively transforming into an autonomous robotic unit. “Once it’s disconnected from the vehicle, you can change it to a robot,” Ariav explained. “There is a remote control in the field.”

This autonomous capability allows the ATeMM to operate independently for up to 100 kilometers on a single charge—an advantage Ariav claims no competitor currently offers. ATeMM is also a highly adaptable platform that can be equipped for various battlefield needs.

“You can put any kind of system on it,” Ariav said. “Guns, missile systems, attacking drones.” It can even serve as a mobile docking station for soldiers. “You just have some kind of huge battery that can charge everything,” he said. “So, the soldiers, once his battery is empty, it does not stop his mission. He goes to the docking station, puts the battery inside, takes a fully charged one, and continues his mission.”

Cohen said that Israel’s Ministry of Defense has already adopted the technology, with four ATeMMs currently in use in combat and more expected to be deployed. The vehicle-robot resembles a massive open trailer with oversized wheels and two black, tentacle-like rods.

Ariav added that the vehicles have been able to operate for about two weeks without needing to recharge. When recharging is necessary, it can be done either by driving—though the rate of charging is uncertain—or by using an external power source, which fully recharges the unit in under six hours.

Operating under fire

What’s striking is that this cutting-edge military technology was developed in Israel’s periphery — on Kibbutz Sasa in northern Galilee. Plasan also operates a subsidiary in nearby Dalton.

“Our slogan is protecting those who protect us,” said Ariav. “That’s what we do. That’s why we wake up in the morning—to make sure that our soldiers protecting us are being protected.”

Plasan’s workforce reflects the diversity of the Galilee, with employees from Jewish, Muslim, and Christian communities. Today, the company’s sales to the Israeli market account for 20-30% of its total revenue, Ariav said. Since its founding in 1985, Plasan has manufactured over 40,000 armored kits for platforms and soldiers in more than 50 countries, including several NATO members.

When war broke out on October 7, 2023, the IDF immediately contacted Plasan to acquire all available armored vehicles, Ariav recalled. The military also requested the company to rapidly produce as many armored plates as possible to protect Israeli soldiers.

Kibbutz Sasa, located near Israel’s Lebanese border, was evacuated due to the escalating conflict. Meanwhile, about 20% of Plasan’s employees were called up to the reserves. Although the company had the necessary machinery to manufacture armored plates, it had not focused on this type of production for years.

Despite these challenges, the factory continued operating, with more than 350 employees reporting to work daily from wherever they had been relocated. The ballistic plate production line ran 24/7, including on Shabbat, producing approximately 35,000 armored plates for IDF soldiers.

All this was done while still fulfilling orders for Plasan’s international clients. Ariav takes great pride in Plasan’s work, emphasizing what sets the company apart—above all, its innovative, customer-focused approach. “If you have a special problem, come to us,” he said. “We’ll solve it.”

One notable example of Plasan’s problem-solving expertise was its work for the U.S. Army during operations in Iraq and Afghanistan. As a subcontractor for the Wisconsin-based company Oshkosh, Plasan provided thousands of vehicle protection kits for Oshkosh’s Mine Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain Vehicles (M-ATVs).

Designed specifically for Afghanistan’s rough terrain, the M-ATV is a highly mobile armored vehicle built to withstand roadside bombs and other threats. Plasan’s armor system was engineered to absorb and deflect blast energy from mines or explosives, reducing the impact on both the soldiers inside and the vehicle’s critical components. This not only increased the troops’ chances of survival but also ensured they could quickly exit the vehicle if needed.

Ariav said Plasan developed these armor kits in less than a year—a rapid turnaround that, he believes, ultimately saved thousands of American soldiers’ lives.

Made 100% in Israel

Ariav explained that one of the biggest challenges in designing armored vehicles is finding the right balance between protection, weight, and cost. Steel provides strong protection but is too heavy, while titanium is lightweight and highly effective but prohibitively expensive. To address this, Plasan has developed proprietary composite materials that he believes offer the best solution.

Cohen demonstrated how these composite materials are made inside the factory. The process involves combining steel, ceramic, specialized adhesives, and other elements to create protective armor. These components are mixed, pressed, and shaped into tiles. The shape of each tile—whether hexagonal, circular, triangular, or another form—depends on its intended use. Once formed, the tiles are carefully pressed and assembled into the final protective armor.

Despite being smaller than major Israeli defense companies like Elbit Systems, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, and Israel Aerospace Industries, Plasan manages the entire lifecycle of its products—from initial design to final production. The company’s engineering team specializes in ballistic protection, system engineering, composite materials, and automotive technology.

“We know how to design the armor of the vehicle, how to integrate stuff on the vehicle and mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, and so on,” Ariav said, adding that Plasan has its own prototyping department and conducts field simulations to test its designs.

According to Yaron Roded, marketing director of armored vehicles for Plasan, the company produces around 10 vehicles per week. A crew of three workers assembles each vehicle before passing it along to different teams responsible for interior, exterior, and final assembly.

Roded pointed to a vehicle currently used by the IDF to carry specialized mission equipment and proudly noted, “The quality and level of performance of those vehicles are identical to any European or American vehicles,” yet they are made entirely in Israel.

From a pricing standpoint, he explained that Plasan aims to remain competitive, and as demand increases, production costs naturally decrease.

Cohen acknowledged that operating in northern Israel poses logistical challenges, particularly when transporting raw materials. However, he believes the location offers a key advantage: “We are like a family. Everyone lives nearby, everyone knows each other, and we are really taking care of the area’s economic health.”

The future of warfare

Ariav believes Plasan is “on the right path,” particularly with the ATeMM. He emphasized that no army wants to unnecessarily endanger its soldiers, and robotic systems are becoming an integral part of modern warfare.

“There is a virus of robots in the field now,” he said, predicting even greater advancements in the coming decade. Yet, despite the increasing use of robotic technology, he has not seen any system that addresses logistical challenges as effectively as Plasan’s ATeMM.

“We don’t see any competitors that attach the robot to a simple vehicle,” Cohen said. “Each one of them has his own robots,” each designed for a specific task. In contrast, ATeMM offers unmatched flexibility, seamlessly transitioning from one mission to another. “This is going to be a revolution,” he said.

The story is written by Maayan Hoffman and reprinted with permission from The Media Line .