Trump names Stephen Miller White House chief of staff after Republican midterm defeat

President Donald Trump announced Friday that Stephen Miller will replace Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff, just three days after Republicans suffered a crushing defeat in the U.S. midterm elections and lost control of Congress.

Trump announced the decision on his social media platform, praising Wiles and saying she would continue working for his political organization. The leadership change will take effect Monday, November 9.

Stephen Miller ( Photo: AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File )

Miller, currently Trump's deputy chief of staff, has long been one of his closest advisers and a principal architect of the administration's hardline immigration policies. His promotion places one of the president's most influential and ideologically committed allies at the helm of White House operations.

Wiles, a veteran political strategist who helped lead Trump's successful 2024 presidential campaign, became the first woman to serve as White House chief of staff when he returned to office in January 2025. She is also Trump's longest-serving chief of staff, having remained in the position longer than any of the four people who held the job during his first term.

Her departure comes months after she publicly disclosed a breast cancer diagnosis in March 2026. Following several months of treatment, Wiles announced in September that medical tests showed no remaining evidence of the disease.