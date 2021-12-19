Palestinian assaulted by Jewish group in Jerusalem

A Palestinian resident of Jerusalem’s Old City was allegedly attacked and wounded by a group of Jews on Friday near the city’s Jaffa Gate.
According to the police, the racially motivated attack of 44-year-old Raed Abu Assab was perpetrated by a group of seven Jewish youths, one of which was arrested shortly after.
The police added that the suspect in custody was a 26-year-old Jewish local and that more arrests were expected soon.
“At around 10pm, I passed through the Jaffa Gate. There was a holiday atmosphere and a lot of passersby,” Abu Assab recalled.
"I was talking to my wife on the phone, and when they heard me speak Arabic, they started yelling at me. Suddenly they sprayed me with tear gas and hit me on the head with an iron bar. I didn't do anything to them. They came at me like animals. I hope the police would catch them soon."
Shortly after the attack, Abu Assab rushed unconscious to Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center where he was treated for the head wound he sustained in the assault.
“Today I realized that my vision was impaired and that I have severe pain in my toes and head, so I went back to the emergency room,” Abu Assab added.
Human rights group Tag Meir, which monitors nationalist-driven hate crime, urged Israeli authorities to label the attackers terrorists.
"If Palestinian youths who try to harm Jews are called terrorists, how come Jews who try to harm Palestinians are simply called ‘involved'?” an announcement read.
“The investigation against Jewish terrorists must be looked at as if were Palestinian terrorists involved."