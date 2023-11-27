After her rescue from Hamas, IDF soldier posts thank you message on TikTok

Ori Megidish, 19, an IDF lookout soldier who was kidnapped to the Gaza Strip on October 7 and rescued by Shin Bet and the IDF about a month ago, shared her first TikTok video since escaping Hamas captivity. She gave an update on her situation saying: "I'm doing all right, just hanging out at home with my family. I'm enjoying it and I'm thankful to have my life back." She added: "Nearly a month ago I got back home and above all, I'm touched to see all the heartfelt videos of captives returning home to their families."
Ori Megidish talked about those who are still held captive in the Gaza Strip. "I'm really hoping and praying for all the families who are still waiting for their loved ones to come back. I want them to feel the same relief I felt when I got back. I'm hopeful that everyone will return, and with God's help, they will," she said.
In her TikTok video description, Megidish gave a big thanks to everyone who stood by her after she came back from being held captive.
"To get a bit serious for a moment, I want to say how thankful I am for all your kindness," she said. "I'm so grateful to be home, surrounded by people who are supportive and helpful. Nothing makes me happier than seeing our community start to fill the gaps left by those who are missing. But, my heart's still with those who haven't made it back yet - they're good people, and they'll return!"
Megidish, a lookout for the IDF, was kidnapped in the bloody surprise attack by Hamas on October 7. She was rescued in a daring operation by security forces deep in the Gaza Strip. The operation was led by Shin Bet's intelligence and operations team, which involved firefights between IDF soldiers and the terrorists who were keeping her captive.