Did Trump use Mike Huckabee to punish Israel over Syria?

Did U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee blow his frustration over entry visas for U.S. Christians out of proportion—possibly at the instruction of former President Donald Trump and due to White House frustration over Israel’s decision to attack Syria?

about the visa controversy that erupted last week—when Huckabee claimed that some Christian tourists were struggling to enter Israel—Blum said the ambassador’s decision to allegedly leak his letter exchange with the Interior Ministry and then post about it on X was “out of character.”

“Huckabee has a boss, and his boss is President [Donald] Trump, who he answers directly to,” Blum said. “Something didn't smell right for me when Ambassador Huckabee came out publicly talking about this visa issue, instead of doing it through quiet diplomacy, which would be normal, which was a big red flag.”

Blum said the move led him to wonder if Israel had recently done something to provoke a form of punishment from the Trump administration. His conclusion: Israel’s decision to enter Syria to protect the Druze.

