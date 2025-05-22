IDF strikes Hezbollah munition storage following rare evacuation order

The Israeli military issued a rare evacuation warning Thursday to residents of the Lebanese village of Toul, north of the Litani River, shortly before launching an airstrike on a building it said was used by Hezbollah.

The warning, posted in Arabic by IDF spokesperson Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee, was labeled an “urgent evacuation notice” and included a map marking the targeted structure. “You are located near facilities belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization,” the message said. “For your safety and the safety of your families, evacuate these buildings immediately and distance yourselves by at least 500 meters.”





About an hour later, IDF fighter jets struck the marked building. Smoke was seen rising from the site. The targeted building had reportedly been attacked previously. Civil defense teams were deployed in the area before the strike, and gunfire was heard in the village, apparently intended to urge residents to evacuate.

In a separate statement, the IDF said its aircraft had struck a Hezbollah military site containing rocket launchers and weapons in the Beqaa area, as well as additional terrorist infrastructure and rocket launchers in southern Lebanon. “Hezbollah terrorist activity was identified at the site,” the military said.

“The presence of weapons in the area and Hezbollah activities at the site constitute blatant violations of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon,” the statement added. “The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel and will prevent any attempt by Hezbollah to reestablish its terror capabilities.”

Earlier in the day, the IDF said it had killed a Hezbollah operative from the elite Radwan force in a drone strike in the village of Rabe Thalathin. The man was identified by Hezbollah-linked media as Haidar Mohammad Fakih.

Lebanese media also reported casualties in an Israeli drone strike in Houla and injuries to a shepherd allegedly shot by Israeli forces in al-Wazzani. Additional airstrikes were reported in the village of Mhaibib, where prefabricated buildings were damaged.