What's next for Hezbollah?

“We are walking into the great unknown,” said Dr. Jonathan Schanzer, senior vice president for research at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies.
Schanzer was referring to Hezbollah, which, he noted, has fewer resources than it did before the war and less cash following the collapse of the Syrian regime. However, he explained that the organization still retains a social infrastructure and light arms and is capable of “tangling” with Lebanese armed forces.
“What will change in the long term is still unknown,” Schanzer concluded.
Watch the full interview: