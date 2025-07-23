Syrian regime's treatment of minorities should concern Israel, expert warns

The way the new Syrian regime has responded to its minority citizens should give Israel pause, according to Dr. Nir Boms, a research fellow at the Moshe Dayan Center at Tel Aviv University.
“Israeli leaders would like to see a demilitarized zone south of Damascus that basically goes all the way to Sweida,” he said. “A regime can be tested by its approach to women, by its approach to minorities, and then we will see if this regime is moderate or not. And I think in this case, the approach, particularly to minorities, shows something about the nature of this particular phase in the life of Syria’s new regime.”
