Chances for US strike on Iran in near term are high as gaps remain in talks, officials say

Diplomatic officials say a new Iranian proposal ahead of renewed nuclear talks with the United States is unlikely to meet Washington’s baseline demands, while Israeli officials assess that the possibility of a U.S. military strike on Iran in the near term has risen again.
An Israeli official familiar with U.S. military preparations said there is once more a high likelihood that a strike could move forward soon. Another official said, “It’s hard for us to see the Americans walking this back.”
Similar assessments surfaced last week but did not materialize, reportedly after Washington decided to delay any action and wait for the arrival of the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford. U.S. media reports have offered conflicting accounts in recent days, suggesting President Donald Trump has not yet made a final decision on whether to pursue a military option or how far he is willing to go in negotiations with Tehran.
An Arab diplomat told Israel’s Kan public broadcaster that Iran has presented a new framework to the United States ahead of talks scheduled Thursday in Geneva. Under the proposal, Iran would reduce its uranium enrichment level from 60% to about 3.6%, similar to the level set under the 2015 nuclear agreement.
Tehran is also said to be offering a seven-year suspension of future enrichment. The U.S. administration is seeking a longer period, possibly permanent limits, though Washington is not currently demanding zero enrichment.
The main point of contention remains Iran’s existing stockpile of highly enriched uranium, amounting to hundreds of kilograms. Iran has refused to transfer the material outside the country, offering instead to dilute it. The United States insists the stockpile be removed from Iranian territory.
At this stage, officials say the gaps appear too wide for an imminent breakthrough, though outcomes could shift during Thursday’s talks.
In Israel, officials assess that differences remain substantial and say that even if Trump opts for a limited response, it would not be symbolic but significant.
“There is serious doubt the Iranians will suddenly accept all American conditions and change course in negotiations, but surprises are always possible,” one Israeli official said, adding that Trump’s recent State of the Union address suggested he is laying the groundwork for potential military action.
It remains unclear how events would unfold if Washington chooses a military path, including whether Israel would take part in strikes against Iran. Israeli officials say preparations for a possible escalation have been completed, and warning messages have been conveyed to Hezbollah in Lebanon and to Iran that any attack on Israel would be met with a response of unprecedented force.