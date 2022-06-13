Channels
Ali Kamani and Mohammad Abdous

Iran reports deaths of two men involved in UAV program

Ali Kamani, an officer of the IRGC air force dies in car crash and Mohammad Abdous, an employee of firm developing UAVs, satellites and ballistic missiles dies in similar circumstances

Ynet |
Published: 06.13.22, 08:44
Iranian media outlets reported on Monday that Ali Kamani an officer in the Revolutionary Guard Corps air wing, died "while on a mission." According to the Tasnim news agency.
    • Kamani was killed in a car accident in the town of Khomein, southwest of Tehran.
    Ali Kamani and Mohammad Abdous     Ali Kamani and Mohammad Abdous
    Ali Kamani and Mohammad Abdous
    He was not a high ranking official of the IRGC but his death was reported because of his job in the country's aerospace field.
    An hour later the local media reported the death of a scientist, who worked for Iranian Seamans, a producer of satellites, ballistic missiles and UAVs.
    Mohammad Abdous also died in a mission in northern Iran and the Fars News Agency said he joined the list of martyrs who died while part of a long struggle and service to the country's system.
    Monday's reports come after mysterious deaths of scientists and members of the IRGC including Ayoob Entezari who according to an Iranian opposition news site, was poisoned. In photos, Entezari was seen with then president Hassan Rouhani in 2019.
    איוב אנטזארי וחסן רוחאני    איוב אנטזארי וחסן רוחאני
    Ayoob Entezari with then Iranian president Hassan Rouhani
    (Photo: Twitter)
    In addition to the deaths reported in the Islamic Republic, an attack on the Damascus airport last week, attributed to Israel was said to have targeted Iranian efforts to smuggle advanced weapon's components via Syria to the Lebanon based Hezbollah terror group, a proxy of Iran.
    הריסות נמל התעופה בדמשק, סוריה    הריסות נמל התעופה בדמשק, סוריה
    Aftermath of attack on Damascus airport attributed to Israel
    On Sunday, Israeli and Turkish intelligence agencies said they had foiled an Iranian plot to target Israelis in Turkey. Concerns remain high that such efforts will continue.



