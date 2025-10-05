Israeli man arrested in Cyprus over sea piracy, faces extradition to Russia

An Israeli national was arrested in Cyprus on Saturday under an international warrant issued by Russia over his alleged role in the 2009 hijacking of the cargo ship Arctic Sea in the Baltic Sea, authorities said.

Alexei Kratzgor, 47, who arrived in Cyprus aboard a cruise operated by Israel’s Mano Maritime, was unaware of the outstanding Interpol notice against him, his lawyer said. Russian authorities accuse him of helping plan and carry out the hijacking, one of the most mysterious maritime incidents in recent decades.

According to Russian investigators, armed men posing as police officers boarded the Arctic Sea on July 24, 2009 — a day after it left the Finnish port of Jakobstad carrying a cargo of timber under a Maltese flag. The assailants allegedly beat the 15-member Russian crew, tied them up and locked them in cabins before seizing control of the vessel.

The ship’s disappearance triggered weeks of international speculation, with theories ranging from a secret weapons shipment to possible intelligence involvement. Russian officials denied those claims, calling the case a straightforward act of piracy. The Russian Navy eventually intercepted the vessel on August 17, 2009, near Cape Verde in the Atlantic Ocean.

Eight suspects from Estonia and Latvia were later convicted in Russia of piracy and kidnapping and sentenced to up to 15 years in prison. They claimed they were mercenaries seeking to raise awareness of maritime security risks.

A separate Latvian investigation in 2009 named Kratzgor — then described as an advertising businessman from Riga with a fondness for sushi and computer games — as one of the alleged organizers. He was accused of recruiting participants and coordinating logistics for the operation before fleeing while on bail.

If extradited and formally charged, Kratzgor could face counts of armed piracy, kidnapping and extortion.