Joint List MK under fire after saying Arab officers should 'lay down their arms'

A top lawmaker from the Joint List alliance of the Arab-majority political parties was under fire on Monday after calling on Arab Israeli police officers and soldiers to "lay down their arms".

Joint List Chair MK Ayman Odeh on Sunday published a video recorded at the Damascus Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem, saying Arabs are "dissatisfied" with "abuses" allegedly perpetuated by their fellow Arabs who serve in "the occupation forces".

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked was among the first to slam Odeh, accusing him on Monday of incitement against Israel and its institutions, saying, "with him, there will be no agreements, his place is outside the Knesset".

Public Security Minister Omer Barlev also criticized Odeh's remarks and praised the Jewish-Arab cooperation in the Israel Police.

"Outrageous, dangerous, and irresponsible statement. The service of Arabs in the Israel Police is a symbol of coexistence and integration. Amir Khouri is an Israeli hero. He was an Israeli-Arab. Amir is a symbol of coexistence and union," Bar-Lev said, referring to the Israeli Arab police officer killed in the Bnei Brak terror attack.

"Police officers from the Arab sector are an important part of the police's struggle against crime and terrorism, and this trend will continue to intensify."

In his address, Odeh targeted Arabs serving in the Israel Police and Border Police, which are often positioned at the Damascus Gate.

"The number of Arabs in the Israeli security forces is not even 1% of our young population, but I am sending a humanitarian and patriotic message to all our people, whose stand with with the Palestinian people who fight for their freedom. I call upon anyone who has joined the Israeli security forces to lay down their weapons and return to their people, who are struggling to end the occupation," he said in the video.

Odeh's statements will also be examined by the State Attorney's Office at the request of the Israel Police.

MK Ofir Katz from Likud addressed Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and State Attorney Amit Isman demanding to launch an investigation against Odeh.

"In the midst of a terror wave, a publicly elected official incites against the security forces that protect the lives of the citizens with their bodies. This is a clear encouragement of violent acts and other acts of terrorism. It is also an attempt to create an uprising that may result in hatred and disloyalty to the state and to the police. His words are intended to encourage disputes and hatred among the population. This incitement from a public elected official, may have deadly consequences," Katz wrote in a letter.