World unites in commemoration of October 7 and calls for release of hostages

On Monday, commemorations were held around the world to mark the first anniversary of the October 7 Hamas massacre, as communities honored the victims and raised awareness about the hostages still held in Gaza.

In the United States, students from elementary to college levels participated in the “Yellow Shirt Initiative,” organized by Club Z, a Jewish advocacy group. Students wore yellow to remember the victims of the attack and to call attention to the 101 hostages still in captivity, including seven American citizens and a baby, Kfir Bibas , kidnapped at nine months old.

7 View gallery Students across US take part in Yellow Shirt Initiative in solidarity with Israel ( Photo: Club Z )

“By wearing yellow, we are sending a clear message that none of us are alone,” said Masha Merkulova, founder of Club Z. “We are showing the world that despite the loud anti-Israel minority, the majority supports Israel and the release of hostages.”

“Many students have encountered Jew hatred in their schools after October 7. They often feel alone and isolated. By fellow students, teachers, and strangers all wearing yellow to remember the horrors of October 7 and the hostages still in captivity, we are sending a clear and strong message that none of us are alone," said Masha Merkulova, founder of Club Z.

7 View gallery ( Photo: Club Z )

“The families of the hostages will see that they are not forgotten. Club Z empowers us to have a voice and to learn how to lead change for good. I am proud of this student-led initiative. Together, we are showing the world that despite the loud anti-Israel minority, the majority supports Israel, supports the release of hostages from the hands of a terror organization and stands with humanity,”

The yellow ribbon has been a popular emblem of support during the 1979 Iran hostage crisis (when 52 Americans were held in captivity in Tehran for 444 days), for military families during Operation Desert Storm and a symbol of a loved one who is missing or has been abducted (for example, Fiona Cameron wore yellow ribbons after her daughter Sasha was abducted in 1999).

7 View gallery ( Photo: Club Z )

7 View gallery ( Photo: Club Z )

“The yellow symbolizes awareness and support, it sends a message that we are all together, especially for those far from home,” explained Club Z teen Eli Fooksman, “you don’t need to be Israeli or Jewish to mourn the loss of so many innocent lives on October 7 or to call for the unconditional release of children, women and men. It’s not an Israeli issue. It is a humanitarian issue.”

In the Netherlands, around 2,000 people gathered in the town of Barneveld in a memorial event organized by Christians for Israel. The event featured prayers, speeches and a performance of the song Am Yisrael Chai led by Dutch Chief Rabbi Binyomin Jacobs. "Anti-Zionism is antisemitism," Rabbi Jacobs told the crowd, a message that resonated as attendees expressed solidarity with Israel.

7 View gallery Around 2,000 people gather for October 7 memorial event in Barneveld, Netherlands ( Photo: Christians for Israel )

"These 2,000 people here today are just a small part of the more than 60,000 members we have across the Netherlands," said Frank van Oordt, CEO of Christians for Israel. "We are here not only to mourn but to express hope—hope that even in the most difficult of times, love and solidarity can overcome hatred and violence."

"Our love and support for Israel are boundless. We stood together today as a testament to the power of friendship and faith, and we will continue to do so in the days to come," van Oordt said in his closing remarks.

"We stood here today, as we have stood for years, united in our belief that Israel deserves our support not just in words but in action," said Christians for Israel Chairman Rev. Frank Heikoop, emphasizing the movement’s unwavering commitment to supporting Israel. "This gathering shows the deep bond that exists between our nations."

In Vienna, the 104-year-old Wunderwerk Wien church hosted an event standing against rising antisemitism. Pastor Birgit Berchtold, who leads the Pentecostal-charismatic congregation, emphasized the church’s historical support for Israel, saying, "As Christians, our faith compels us to stand with Israel not only in words but in action. We believe that by supporting Israel, we are living out our calling to love, honor and protect those who are persecuted."

7 View gallery October 7 memorial in Vienna, Austria ( Photo: Wunderwerk Wien Church )

7 View gallery Pastor Birgit Berchtold ( Photo: Wunderwerk Wien Church )

Sweden also hosted a memorial service, with hundreds gathering at Kristet Center in Örebro to stand with Israel and honor the victims of the attack. Pastor Per-Åke Eliasson of Kristet Center affirmed his congregation’s support for Israel, saying, "We refuse to be silent in the face of such evil. Our support for Israel is rooted in love, in faith, and in the belief that we must stand up against hatred wherever it exists."

He emphasized that their support goes beyond times of celebration. "We stand with Israel not just in times of joy, but especially in times of suffering. Our voices will rise against injustice, and our prayers will strengthen those who fight for freedom and peace."

These commemorations, held in different parts of the world, underscored the global solidarity with Israel and the ongoing calls for the release of hostages and peace in the region.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: