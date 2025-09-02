Macron, Saudi crown prince to lead New York conference on two-state solution

French President Emmanuel Macron announced Tuesday that he will co-lead an international conference in New York on Sept. 22 with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to promote a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine. The conference will coincide with the UN General Assembly and marks a renewed push for diplomatic engagement despite the ongoing war in Gaza.
In a tweet, Macron said, “I just spoke with the Saudi crown prince, and together we will lead the two-state solution conference in New York on Sept. 22.” He emphasized that “no annexation or forced displacement will stop the momentum we have built together with the crown prince — momentum that many of our partners have joined.”
Macron criticized the U.S. decision to deny visas to senior Palestinian officials, including Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, calling it “unacceptable” and urging that the decision be reversed to ensure proper representation at the conference.
“The goal is clear — to gather the broadest international support for a two-state solution, the only way to secure the aspirations of both the Israeli and Palestinian peoples,” Macron said. He stressed that a lasting ceasefire, the release of all hostages, significant humanitarian aid for Gaza, and the deployment of a stabilizing force will be needed in the region.
Macron also outlined post-Hamas plans, stating that the group would be disarmed and excluded from governance in Gaza, while the Palestinian Authority would undergo reforms and Gaza would be fully rehabilitated.
Palestinian Authority Deputy Prime Minister Hussein Al-Sheikh praised Macron’s stance, saying the refusal to grant visas to Palestinian delegates was unacceptable and reaffirming Palestinian cooperation with France and Saudi Arabia to ensure the success of the New York conference.
Macron had announced in late July that he planned to recognize a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly, with French diplomats confirming last week that Paris intends to formalize recognition next month, even if a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is reached beforehand. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized the decision at the time, calling it “a reward for terror.”
Several Western countries have since announced plans to recognize a Palestinian state this month, with Belgium joining the effort overnight. The conference, originally scheduled for June, was postponed three months after Israel launched Operation “With the Lion” in Iran on June 13.