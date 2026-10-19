Suspected assassination attempt in Australia: MP Helen Haines fighting for life

Australian lawmaker Helen Haines was critically injured Monday after being struck by an SUV outside her constituency office in Wangaratta, in the southeastern state of Victoria, in what police are investigating as a possible deliberate attack. A 43-year-old man was arrested at the scene, and officers found a knife inside his vehicle.

Haines, 65, an independent member of Australia's federal Parliament since 2019, was struck by a white Toyota Land Cruiser outside her office. She was rushed to hospital with critical injuries, police said.

Gallery Australian independent lawmaker Helen Haines, 65, who was critically injured after being struck by an SUV outside her office in Wangaratta, Victoria

According to authorities, a passerby detained the driver after he exited the vehicle. Police subsequently arrested the man and seized a knife found inside the SUV. Investigators are working to determine whether the collision was intentional and what may have motivated it.

Police said they were unaware of any previous threats specifically directed at Haines. Authorities had not established whether the lawmaker and the detained man knew each other.

The incident comes amid growing concern in Australia over threats and harassment directed at elected officials. Authorities have recorded more than 1,000 reports of threatening behavior toward public figures over the past year, highlighting an increasingly hostile political environment.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed shock over the incident and urged greater restraint in public discourse, while cautioning against speculation about the circumstances before investigators establish what happened.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the incident and called for greater respect in political debate ( Photo: Hilary Wardhaugh / AFP )

"We can disagree," Albanese said in an interview with Australian broadcaster ABC. "In a democracy, those disagreements should be resolved through discussion, not personal resentment or questioning people's motives without good reason."

Asked whether he believed the incident was connected to previous episodes of political intimidation, including vandalism targeting election-related offices, Albanese said public debate had become increasingly confrontational.

"There has been too much shouting, too little dialogue and too little respectful conversation and disagreement," he said. He added that democracy requires people to debate political differences while maintaining mutual respect.

Albanese also linked the increasingly heated political climate to social media and what he described as a culture of chasing clicks, in which provocative content is rewarded over thoughtful discussion.