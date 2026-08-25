Border Police officers accused of taking bribes to let Palestinians through checkpoint

Two Israeli Border Police officers have been charged in an alleged corruption scheme at the al-Jib crossing near Jerusalem, with prosecutors accusing them of allowing unauthorized Palestinians and vehicles to pass without inspection in exchange for cash and other benefits.

The indictment, filed Tuesday by the Justice Ministry’s Police Internal Investigations Department at the Jerusalem District Court, alleges that the offenses took place during the Gaza war, while the two officers were serving at and helping command the crossing.

Illustration - Border Police officers charged in checkpoint bribery case ( Photo: Israel Police )

According to the indictment, one officer repeatedly coordinated in advance with another defendant to allow his vehicle through the crossing, at times while unauthorized people were allegedly hiding inside.

Prosecutors say the officer received payments on at least three occasions: about 1,500 shekels ($500), 1,000 shekels ($335) and 1,600 shekels ($535). In one case, the indictment says, “the money was transferred in a handshake.” In other instances, cash was allegedly concealed inside an identification document.

The officer is also accused of deleting calls and messages from his phone in an attempt to conceal the relationship. He has been charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust, and obstruction of justice.

The second Border Police officer is accused of maintaining regular contacts with local residents, providing information about activity at the checkpoint and its staffing arrangements, and allowing their relatives, acquaintances and vehicles to pass despite lacking authorization.

In some cases, prosecutors allege, he asked other officers to let them through.

The indictment says he also received benefits from people in the area, including free food at a restaurant owned by two local residents.

He has been charged with fraud and breach of trust and failure to perform an official duty.