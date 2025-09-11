Avner Netanyahu ends engagement after twice-postponed wedding: 'Needs to think about it'

Avner Netanyahu, the younger son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has ended his engagement after more than three years together and two postponed wedding dates.
The couple had planned to marry in November 2023, but the event was delayed until June because of the war in Gaza. Just two days before the new date, an Israeli strike on Iran and restrictions by the Home Front Command forced the celebration to be canceled.
Friends said Netanyahu decided to “take a break” and has moved into a separate apartment. No new date was ever set, despite reports the wedding might take place in August.
The engagement had drawn public attention, including criticism over plans for a lavish celebration during wartime and threats by protesters to disrupt the June event. The couple had already held a traditional pre-wedding henna ceremony.
Netanyahu, 29, has kept a relatively low profile compared to his older brother Yair, who is frequently in the headlines. This is his second called-off engagement. In 2022, he and his fiancée at the time ended their relationship after three years.