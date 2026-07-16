US launches fifth night of Iran strikes as Israel weighs scenarios for joining war

The United States informed Israel that it intends to expand its strikes against Iran to include infrastructure and energy facilities, as the U.S. military launched another wave of attacks Thursday night for the fifth consecutive night.

Despite the escalation, Israeli officials assess that Iran does not currently want to draw the IDF into the conflict and is therefore unlikely to launch missiles at Israel.

Iranian launches toward Jordan

Jerusalem, however, is preparing for the possibility that those assessments prove wrong. “We are ready, and if they make that mistake, they will pay a heavy price. Let them come,” an Israeli official said.

Iran has publicly threatened to broaden its attacks if the United States intensifies its campaign. It has so far targeted Gulf states and American bases across the Middle East.

Israeli officials say two developments could bring Israel back into the fighting: a direct Iranian attack on Israel or a U.S. request for Israel to join the strikes. Neither has happened so far, and the confrontation between Washington and Tehran remains limited despite the intensification.

The White House said Thursday that Iran was continuing to communicate with the United States and wanted an agreement. It also accused Tehran of violating the memorandum of understanding through its attacks on Gulf states.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned this week that Iran would face a far more powerful response if it attacked Israel. “Do not assume there will be quiet if you attack us,” he said. “Do not expect a repeat. It will be a different response, much more powerful. We are prepared for every scenario.”

“The days when someone could harm us without being struck back are over,” Netanyahu added. “We did this to Iran’s axis of evil, and we will continue to do so against anyone who harms us.”

President Isaac Herzog, speaking Thursday in an interview with Al Arabiya, expressed Israel’s deep reservations about negotiations with Tehran. “With the pattern of Iranian behavior that we know, you cannot make deals with them,” Herzog said. “They violate them and have their own way of interpreting very clear things.”

Addressing the renewed U.S. strikes on Iran, Herzog said: “I am not surprised that this is the situation. I am glad the American response is firm, so that everyone understands, especially the Iranians, that they must get back on track if they truly want to implement a path out of the war.”

Turning to Israel-Saudi relations, Herzog said: “It is my dream to see peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia. I have great respect for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.”

“What we want more than anything in Israel is to see the nations draw closer,” he said. “The dialogue between Jerusalem and Mecca should be the true essence. I believe Jews and Muslims should live together in this region in peace. I hope I will be able to meet the Saudi leadership officially when the time comes.”

Herzog also pointed to Israel’s existing regional ties. “We are pleased with the Abraham Accords and proud of our relations with the Kingdom of Morocco, the Kingdom of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates,” he said. “This is the example of how successful it can be.”

Asked about relations with the United States, Herzog said: “There is particularly good and close dialogue behind closed doors. We may have disagreements. That is natural, but ultimately they are tactical.”

“We all understand that we are facing the evil empire in Tehran, with its proxies and its belief that the United States is the Great Satan and Israel is the Little Satan,” he said.

“I respect President Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the entire administration. We work closely with them on many issues.”