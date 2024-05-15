Nakba commemoration at Tel Aviv University ignites fiery counter-protest

Student activists held a rally at Tel Aviv University on Wednesday morning to commemorate Nakba Day, which prompted a counter-protest.

Students affiliated with the Arab-Israeli political party Hadash waved signs reading "Get out of Gaza and Rafah" and "No democracy with occupation."

Meanwhile, activists for conservative group Im Tirtzu staged a counter-protest nearby, waving Israeli flags and sharply criticizing the Nakba commemoration.

Before the protests began, police and water cannons were positioned at the university gates to prevent disruptions as dozens of protesters from both sides gathered.

Public diplomacy activist Yoseph Haddad , who has been one of the most prominent pro-Israeli voices since the outbreak of the war, said, "there's no place for such rallies a day after Independence Day."

Im Tirtzu organizer Shai Rosengarten said, "This isn't Columbia University ; we're in Israel. We can't stay silent about such disrespect for our fallen. Those calling this war an extermination can protest in Gaza. Freedom of expression isn't freedom of incitement."

The university protests ended without major incidents. Hadash activists were escorted into the university to avoid confrontations. Police separated the groups with a large presence.

Alon Schwarzer, head of policy at Im Tirtzu, told Ynet that the counter-protest was held to prevent the Nakba demonstration from going under the radar. "The quiet approach doesn't work against terror or ideological terror in Tel Aviv. These extremists claim their protest is to remember the 1948 expulsion. That's yesterday's news. They talk about genocide in Gaza, ignoring Hamas, the terror attacks, the massacre, the rapes and the hostages," he said.

"They use the term Nakba to deny Israel's existence and accuse IDF soldiers of war crimes and genocide. I fought for my people, and also for them, for peace. Arabs were also murdered on October 7 and in attacks."

Earlier this week, the Hadash student group petitioned the Supreme Court to allow their protest. They received support from Tel Aviv University President Prof. Ariel Porat, who emphasized that denying the right to protest is "extreme and could impact future protests." The police initially banned the protest due to public safety concerns but later allowed it with restrictions, including a ban on flying the Palestinian flag.

Tel Aviv University said, "According to Israeli law, the right to protest is given to every citizen, Jewish or Arab, right or left. Our Hadash students requested to hold a quiet demonstration outside the university gates, as they do annually. The police approved the request with restrictions to ensure public safety.

"We are embroiled in a difficult war, in which the university community has lost many members. We call on protesters from all sides to act responsibly, maintain restraint and respect the police's orders and restrictions."