Make-A-Wish Israel marks 30 years with a plea for hostages’ return

At the Tel Aviv home of businessman and philanthropist Sylvan Adams, Make-A-Wish Israel celebrated three decades of changing children’s lives. Since its founding, the organization has granted more than 6,000 wishes. But since the war, one wish has risen above all others — to see the 50 hostages still in Gaza return home.

“A child is a child wherever they live," said Denise Bar-Aharon, founder of Make-A-Wish Israel.

The evening brought together survivors of captivity, families of the abducted, and children battling serious illnesses. They were joined by actors, musicians, and celebrities who came to stand in solidarity.

“These kids will take inspiration from our hostages," said Sylvan Adams , global ambassador for Make-A-Wish Israel. "And we have returned hostages here tonight. We also have parents of a young man who is still in Gaza… It speaks to the resiliency of people that they can return from Gaza, have hope, and maybe inject just a little bit of hope into the thoughts of these children.”

Model Bar Rafaeli noted that “In Israel we are all one and we always help each other. If there is one thing I can say, it is that we are all brothers, and so it is beautiful to see how Israeli society comes together whenever in need.”

And Make-A-Wish Israel president, actor Dvir Benedek added, “It does not sound critical, making a kid smile, but it is critical. Sometimes when a kid has a wish in the background when he is getting his extreme treatment, it makes him healthy. It is about life.”