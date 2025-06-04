Gaza aid group denies reports of Israeli fire near food site

The American-Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Fund, also known as GHF, says it has delivered almost 6 million meals in its first week of operations inside the Gaza Strip. Secured by the IDF but distributed by American contractors, both the IDF and GHF said that false reports were spread on Sunday by major news networks, claiming that dozens were killed by Israeli fire near one of their food distribution sites.

ILTV’s Shosh Bedrosian has been following and reporting on this incident all weekend.

FALSE REPORTING IN GAZA

ILTV: What is the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), and what role is it playing in Gaza right now?

Bedrosian: The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, or GHF, is a U.S.-Israeli backed initiative that has delivered nearly six million meals in its first week of operations in the Gaza Strip. The distribution is carried out by American contractors and coordinated with the IDF to ensure safe delivery.

ILTV: What happened on Sunday that caused an international media uproar?

Bedrosian: On Sunday, Palestinian media outlets reported that more than 30 people were killed and dozens wounded by Israeli fire near a GHF food distribution site in southern Gaza. These reports were quickly picked up by international media, citing Hamas sources and eyewitnesses.

ILTV: How did the IDF respond to those claims?

Bedrosian: Initially, the IDF stated that it was unaware of any injuries caused by Israeli fire within the distribution site but noted the incident was under review. Later, the IDF issued a firmer denial, saying it “did not fire at civilians while they were near or within the humanitarian aid distribution site,” and labeled the accusations as “serious and false.”

ILTV: Was there any evidence to support the IDF’s version of events?

Bedrosian: Yes. GHF released a 15-minute surveillance video from the time of the alleged incident, which shows no sign of chaos or violence at the aid site. GHF said the reporting was “the most egregious in terms of outright fabrications and misinformation fed to the international media.”

ILTV: What else is known about Hamas's involvement?

Bedrosian: According to GHF and other observers, Hamas has actively sought to disrupt the new aid distribution efforts, spreading falsehoods and reportedly threatening Palestinians not to accept food aid. They view the independent aid distribution as a threat to their influence and control.

ILTV: Is there any testimony from people on the ground?

A: Yes. The Center for Peace Communications released a video featuring an eyewitness who was present during the alleged incident, offering an alternative account that contradicts the initial Hamas-backed reports.

ILTV: What’s the bigger picture here?