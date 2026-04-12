Netanyahu in Lebanon: 'The war continues, there is more work to do'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that fighting was continuing in southern Lebanon, including inside the Israeli-controlled security zone.
“The war continues, including inside the security zone in Lebanon,” Netanyahu said during a visit to the area with Defense Minister Israel Katz, IDF chief Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and Northern Command chief Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo.
He said Israel had blocked the threat of infiltration from Lebanon through the security zone and was working to push back the risk of anti-tank missile fire and rocket attacks, but said further operations were still needed.
“We have done enormous work, tremendous achievements. There is more to do, and we are doing it,” Netanyahu said.
Katz, who joined the visit, said Israel had launched an operation to destroy terrorist infrastructure in the first line of border villages in southern Lebanon. He said the operation was called “Silver Plow.”