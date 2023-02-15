U.S. Secretary Blinken discusses Israeli-Palestinian escalation with UAE Foreign Minister

Blinken met with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan about need to urgently take steps to prevent further escalation of violence and restore calm, Ned Price says in statement

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday met with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and discussed both regional and international issues, including the recent escalation of violence in Israel and the West Bank.
    • According to a statement by the State Department’s spokesperson Ned Price, the two officials talked about broadening the U.S.-UAE partnership, including through the Negev Forum, “which aims to advance regional integration, cooperation, and development for the benefit of the Middle East and its peoples.
    אנטוני בלינקן, מזכיר המדינה האמריקאי, בעת ביקורות בישראל    אנטוני בלינקן, מזכיר המדינה האמריקאי, בעת ביקורות בישראל
    Antony Blinken
    (Photo: Emil Salman)
    “The Secretary and Foreign Minister also discussed recent regional developments, such as the need for Israelis and Palestinians to urgently take steps to prevent further escalation of violence and restore calm,” Price’s statement said.
    Earlier on Monday, Blinken voiced Washington's opposition to Israel's decision to legalize nine Jewish settlements in the West Bank in response to a wave of terrorist attacks.
    מסיבת עיתונאים של הציונות הדתית בגבעת הראל    מסיבת עיתונאים של הציונות הדתית בגבעת הראל
    Illegal Harel West Bank outpost
    (Photo: Nadav Abas)
    BIinken and bin Zayed also discussed the aftermath of the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria and the humanitarian aid that the U.S. and UAE provided.
    “The Secretary also reiterated the United States’ steadfast support for Ukraine and expressed appreciation for the UAE’s generous humanitarian aid contributions to the Ukrainian people,” the statement said.
