Argentina’s Milei at Gaza border town attacked on October 7: ‘reminiscent of Holocaust horrors'

Accompanied by President Isaac Herzog, Argentine President Javier Milei visited on Thursday Kibbutz Nahal Oz which came under attack by Hamas terrorists on October 7.

During the visit, Milei visited the home of Ophelia Rotman, who also returned to her home for the first time since October 7 after she was abducted to Gaza and later released from Hamas captivity.

Rotman is an Israeli-Argentine dual citizen, and she gained prominence after a close relative, a soccer broadcaster in Argentina, made sure to mention her and call for her release before every broadcast. During the visit, Milei also visited the home of the Bibas family, who were kidnapped to Gaza, including their two young sons Ariel, 4, and Kfir, 1 .

They then visited the home of Yocheved Lifshitz who was also released from Hamas captivity, but her Oded husband is still held in Gaza. They additionally went to the home of Yair Horn, who was also kidnapped along with his brother Eitan.

The two also visited the home of David Cunio, whose family members were abducted, and some of them returned home, but three of them are still held captive by Hamas. The last home they visited was that of Itzik Elgarat, who was also kidnapped to Gaza.

At the end of the visit, Herzog said, "It's a great honor for us to host you here. How tragic and sad that we are taking you to Kibbutz Nahal Oz, the place where on October 7th we witnessed the terrible, barbaric, and sadistic massacre that Hamas and its accomplices carried out here at the kibbutz. A massacre we haven't seen for a long time, certainly not since the Holocaust."

"A massacre of Jews just because they are Jews and Israelis, in a peace-loving community, a community that flourished in the desert and the wilderness. We are fighting a just defensive war like no other! And therefore, we have the full right to defend ourselves. We are working in every way to ensure that this does not happen again. I promise to all the people of Israel, we will plant, build, and establish mezuzahs, and we will return to flourish in this area - also here in Nahal Oz."

Milei said, "This is a very emotional visit. It touches me and my soul deeply. When we watched the pictures, we were filled with horror, but now to see things up close and personally in reality, it's a very disturbing and intense experience on so many levels. When we also listen to the families' stories, families that were literally torn apart, I think, among other things, about Ophelia who was abducted and all the things she had to go through, and it's painful. To be in touch with the victims and be in a place where everything happened is very disturbing."

"We strongly condemn the terrorist actions of the Hamas terrorist organization," said the president, known for his affection for Israel, "and we continue in our solidarity - solidarity with the people and the State of Israel, and continue our support for Israel's legitimate right to self-defense."