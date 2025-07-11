Albanian captain dies saving Israeli tourists in Shkodra Lake

Captain Arben Anamali, 51, died in northern Albania ’s Shkodra Lake after jumping into the water to rescue two Israeli tourists who ignored his warnings and were caught in strong currents, local media reported Friday.

Anamali was operating a municipal tourist boat carrying seven Israeli tourists when several jumped into the lake despite his explicit instructions to avoid the hazardous currents. Noticing their distress, he threw life jackets, including his own, to the swimmers and leapt in to assist.

Arben Anamali

He successfully brought the two Israelis to safety but then disappeared underwater. Rescue teams recovered his body two days later, with authorities suspecting he suffered cardiac arrest from extreme physical exertion. His body was sent for a pathological examination at Shkodra’s regional hospital.

Shkodra Lake, Albania

The two Israeli tourists, questioned by local police, admitted they jumped into the water on their own accord, disregarding Anamali’s warnings. After giving their statements, they left Shkodra for Tirana.

Anamali, a father of two young children, was a dedicated municipal boat operator, well-regarded in the community for his responsibility. His death shocked locals and memorial ceremonies honoring his bravery are planned in the coming days.