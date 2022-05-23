Iran vows revenge over killing of Guard member

Iran's hard-liner president vowed revenge on Monday over the killing of a senior Revolutionary Guard member gunned down in the heart of Tehran the day before, a still-mysterious attack on the country's powerful paramilitary force.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi hailed Col. Hassan Sayyad Khodaei as a martyr and blamed "the hand of global arrogance," a reference to the United States and its allies, including Israel, for his slaying.

There has been no claim of responsibility for the killing, carried out on Sunday afternoon by two unidentified gunmen on a motorbike. They shot Khodaei five times in a car, an unarmored SAIPA Pride --among the cheapest, most-common Iranian vehicles.

But the style of the brazen attack bore the hallmarks of previous slayings in Iran blamed on Israel, such as those targeting the country's nuclear scientists.

"I have no doubt that revenge against the criminals for the blood of this martyr is assured," Raisi said at the airport before leaving Tehran for a state visit to the sultanate of Oman, a strategic Gulf Arab state that traditionally mediates between Tehran and the West.

His remarks signaled Khodaei's prominence in the murky structure of the Guard, which exerts extensive control inside Iran and across the Middle East via allied militias. In yet another sign of Khodaei's power, Tehran city council announced it would name a street after him.

The Guard identified Khodaei as a "defender of the shrine," a reference to Iranians who fight against the extremist Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq within the elite Quds Force that oversees operations abroad. Iran's state-run IRNA news agency described his role on Monday as "managing the advisory activities" of the Quds Force in the Levant region, without elaborating.

While Iran has yet to offer any definitive biographic information on Khodaei, Israeli media on Sunday night ran simultaneous stories alleging Khodaei had organized plots against Israeli diplomats, businesspeople and other foreign officials abroad.

The news reports, all of which ran without attribution, suggest Israeli intelligence officials briefed journalists on the Iranian colonel. There was no official comment from the Israeli government.

Iran has accused Israel of carrying out similar motorbike slayings targeting Iranian nuclear scientists a decade ago. In the last year, Iran blamed Israel for a particularly high-tech killing that targeted Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the country's chief nuclear scientist that masterminded the Islamic Republic's disbanded military nuclear program. A remote-controlled machine gun killed him on a country road.