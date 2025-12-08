Teen from Ramla killed by IDF fire near Qalqilya: ‘Terrorist who threw stones at the road and endangered drivers’

The IDF spokesperson said around 9:30 p.m. that “during a planned operation by Paratroopers Brigade troops from Battalion 890 near Azun in the Ephraim Regional Brigade, three terrorists hurled stones at a main roadway and endangered residents traveling along it.” According to the army, “the forces responded with fire, killing one terrorist and neutralizing another. The third terrorist was arrested. No troops were hurt.”
In a separate incident, the IDF said a terrorist attempted to ram troops with his vehicle in the Palestinian town of Burqin in northern Samaria. “The soldiers responded by firing at the vehicle, and a hit was identified,” the IDF spokesperson said. No soldiers were injured, and forces were searching for the assailant.