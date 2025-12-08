Teen from Ramla killed by IDF fire near Qalqilya: ‘Terrorist who threw stones at the road and endangered drivers’

Seventeen-year-old Moaman Abu Riash of Ramla was shot dead by IDF paratroopers in the Palestinian town of Azun, and another West Bank resident was critically wounded; the IDF said the suspects had hurled stones at a main road and endangered civilians; a third suspect was arrested

Moaman Abu Riash, a 17-year-old from Ramla, was shot dead Sunday night while inside a vehicle by IDF forces in the Palestinian town of Azun near Qalqilya. Another resident of the West Bank was seriously wounded. The IDF said the group consisted of “a terrorist who hurled stones.”
The IDF spokesperson said around 9:30 p.m. that “during a planned operation by Paratroopers Brigade troops from Battalion 890 near Azun in the Ephraim Regional Brigade, three terrorists hurled stones at a main roadway and endangered residents traveling along it.” According to the army, “the forces responded with fire, killing one terrorist and neutralizing another. The third terrorist was arrested. No troops were hurt.”
2 View gallery
מואמן אבו ריאש, תושב לוד שנורה למוות בקלקיליהמואמן אבו ריאש, תושב לוד שנורה למוות בקלקיליה
Moaman Abu Riash
2 View gallery
הרכב שנורה על ידי צה"ל בעיירה עזון שבאזור קלקיליה הרכב שנורה על ידי צה"ל בעיירה עזון שבאזור קלקיליה
The vehicle shot at by the IDF
In a separate incident, the IDF said a terrorist attempted to ram troops with his vehicle in the Palestinian town of Burqin in northern Samaria. “The soldiers responded by firing at the vehicle, and a hit was identified,” the IDF spokesperson said. No soldiers were injured, and forces were searching for the assailant.
