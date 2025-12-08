Teen from Ramla killed by IDF fire near Qalqilya: ‘Terrorist who threw stones at the road and endangered drivers’

Seventeen-year-old Moaman Abu Riash of Ramla was shot dead by IDF paratroopers in the Palestinian town of Azun, and another West Bank resident was critically wounded; the IDF said the suspects had hurled stones at a main road and endangered civilians; a third suspect was arrested