Crowds of Gazans gather at passages waiting to return to northern areas

A large crowd of displaced Gazans on Sunday gathered near the Netzarim Corridor waiting to cross to the northern parts of the Gaza Strip. Their passage had been delayed after Hamas failed to comply with its commitment to release Arbel Yahoud, a 28-year-old Israeli civilian on Saturday under the terms of the cease-fire agreement.
Israel announced that until the release of Yahoud was clarified, and Hamas delivers a report on the condition of the remaining hostages, as it had committed to do, the IDF would not allow Gazans to return north.
Images in the Palestinian media showed Gazans spending the night outdoors on the side of the A-Rashid road, waiting for their passage to be allowed and in the crowds that continue to gather there in the morning hours. They also reported that four people were wounded in IDF fire near the Nuseirat refugee camp.
Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qasim told the Qatari Al Araby network that Israel was in violation of the agreement. "Israel is delaying and postponing although we sent the certainty that Arbel Yahoud was alive. We demand that the mediators pressure Israel to allow displaced Gazans to return home," he said. "There are discussions underway with the mediators to find a solution and for the roads to be opened."
According to a CNN report earlier, Israel asked Steve Witkoff, U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy, to intervene. According to an official, Israel's message to Witkoff read "Push Hamas to comply with the terms and free Arbel."
The directorate for the families of hostages in the Prime Minister's Office (MPO) said on Sunday that they were informed of the recent events around the implementation of the cease-fire and hostage release deal. "Hamas violated the agreement twice on Saturday. Arbel Yahoud was not released and the list detailing the conditions of the other hostages to be freed in phase one of the deal, was not delivered," the directorate said.
"Therefore, it was decided not to allow the passage of Gazans to the northern areas. Since Saturday efforts were underway with the United States and the mediators to arrange the return of Arbel. Hamas was expected to raise obstacles along the way. We are determined to return all of the hostages both those living and the dead."