Kfar Saba tops Israeli cities in 2024 quality of life rankings, Jerusalem ranks last

Kfar Saba has risen to first place in the list of cities with the highest quality of life in 2024, according to data published Monday by the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS). Other cities that improved their rankings compared with 2023 include Petah Tikva, Netanya, Tel Aviv‑Jaffa and Be’er Sheva. Herzliya - which led the index the year before - dropped to third place, and cities such as Beit Shemesh, Rishon LeZion, Haifa, Holon and Hadera also slipped in the rankings. The list ends with the capital, Jerusalem, which dropped to last place in the 2024 quality of life index.

To compare 18 of Israel’s largest cities, the CBS used data from 38 common indicators available for all of them. In total, 56 quality of life measures were examined, and the cities were divided into three groups based on their overall scores: high, medium and low quality of life.

3 View gallery Kfar Saba was ranked first ( Photo: Courtesy of the Kfar Saba Municipality )

Kfar Saba ranked first, leading in most quality of life measures. Compared with the other 18 major cities, Kfar Saba ranks highest in job satisfaction, life expectancy, satisfaction with parks and green spaces near residences, the lowest percentage reporting external noise disturbing their home, and overall trust in others. In addition, no traffic fatalities were recorded in the city in 2024. Of the 49 indicators available for Kfar Saba, it scored above the national average in 39, and only below the national average in 10.

Second Place: Ramat Gan

Ramat Gan moved up from third place the previous year. It leads in employment rate, the percentage of students eligible for matriculation (Bagrut), learning achievement rates among 15‑ to 17‑year‑olds, the lowest levels of loneliness, the lowest infant mortality rate, and use of online government services (e‑Gov). It is second in satisfaction with cleanliness in residential areas.

Third Place: Herzliya

Herzliya, which led the rankings in 2023, now ranks third. It leads in median household income from work, the percentage of employees working in jobs that match their field of study, trust in the health care system, lowest housing density and confidence in the judicial system.

Fourth Place: Rehovot

Rehovot remained in fourth place, the same as the year before. It leads in satisfaction with residential areas, post‑secondary and higher education, and residents’ sense of influence over government policy.

Fifth Place: Petah Tikva

Petah Tikva rose from eighth place in 2023 to fifth in 2024, entering the group of cities with a high overall quality of life score. It leads in the lowest percentage of involuntary part‑time employment, satisfaction with cleanliness in residential areas, the lowest share of households spending 30% or more of their net income on housing, and satisfaction with work‑life balance.

Moved up: Netanya and Tel Aviv‑Jaffa

Netanya moved up to sixth place from ninth and leads in the lowest percentage of monthly housing service costs and the highest percentage of workers satisfied with their income. Tel Aviv‑Jaffa climbed from 13th place in 2023 to seventh in 2024, leading in the percentage of employees in career‑advancing jobs, lowest long‑term unemployment, civic engagement, economic and financial income, and volunteer activity participation.

Cities with medium quality of life scores

Several cities shifted into the medium group in 2024:

Beit Shemesh dropped from sixth to eighth place but leads in trust in government and ranks second in self‑assessed health.

Rishon LeZion fell from fifth to ninth place, ranking first in lowest feelings of discrimination and among the top cities for satisfaction with parks and green spaces, and use of e‑Gov services.

Haifa dropped from seventh to 10th place and is ranked second for lowest housing density.

Be’er Sheva climbed from 15th place to 11th in 2024. It leads in satisfaction with housing and the highest share of affordable housing.

Bnei Brak remained in 12th place, leading in the lowest rate of overweight among elementary and middle school students, high perceived security at night, self‑assessed health, Knesset election turnout, positive future expectations, ability to cope with problems, feeling valued by family, life satisfaction and sense of safety online.

Hadera fell from 11th to 13th place in the medium group; it ranks second in affordable housing and third in the lowest feelings of loneliness.

Cities with lower quality of life scores

Holon dropped to 14th place from 10th and is second in the share of waste recycled.

3 View gallery Jerusalem was ranked last ( Photo: Gil Yohanan )

Ashdod ranks 15th, up one place year‑on‑year. It leads in computer accessibility and is second in the lowest involuntary part‑time employment.

Ashkelon fell from 14th to 16th place and is ranked second for the lowest reported feelings of depression and loneliness.

Bat Yam, which was last in 2023, climbed one spot to 17th in 2024. It leads in the lowest self‑reported depression rates, waste recycling share, satisfaction with public transport, and the lowest dissatisfaction with commute times.