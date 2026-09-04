Watch: Drunk American Airlines passenger duct-taped to seat after alleged racist outburst

An American Airlines flight from Dallas-Fort Worth to Newark was diverted to Baltimore on Thursday after an unruly passenger allegedly became violent, prompting crew members and fellow travelers to restrain him with duct tape.

Video published by TMZ shows several people working to subdue the man. A separate image from the aircraft shows him seated in first class with several layers of tape wrapped around his wrists, upper body and head.

The passenger restrained with duct tape ( Video: TMZ )

Gallery ( Photo: TMZ )

( Photo: TMZ )

TMZ, citing witnesses, reported that the passenger appeared intoxicated and began shouting at the person sitting next to him.

When a flight attendant tried to calm the situation, the man allegedly directed a racist slur at her and made homophobic remarks.

Witnesses told TMZ that he then became violent, leading the crew and passengers to restrain him and the pilots to divert the flight. After law enforcement officers removed the passenger from the aircraft in Baltimore, the flight continued to Newark.

“The safety and security of our customers and team members is our top priority, and we have zero tolerance for violence,” American Airlines said in a statement. “We thank our team members for their professionalism and our customers for their understanding.”

The FBI told CBS News that the passenger was being held on state charges while federal agents investigated the incident.