Israeli-Palestinian restaurant in Berlin vandalized

Berlin's Kanaan restaurant, a symbol of Israeli-Palestinian unity in the German city, was left in shambles after unknown vandals broke in on Sunday night. Shattered bottles and glasses, along with wine spilled across the floor, painted a grim picture of the attack.

While the motive remains unclear, no items were stolen, leading to doubts about a robbery. Berlin police have confirmed the incident and are investigating, though initial suspicions of a break-in have been questioned by the restaurant owners. "The aggressors broke wine glasses, defiled our space with disgusting acts, and spread hate throughout the restaurant," they posted on Instagram.

Kanaan, run by Oz Ben David and Jalil Dabit – a Jew and a Palestinian from Israel – has been called an "island of peace." Just last week, the restaurant hosted a Jewish-Muslim brunch, underlining its commitment to harmony. "espite this cowardly attack, we want to make one thing clear - Kanaan will not cower to threats and hate," they declared. "Together, we will rise above hate and continue to create a space where all are welcome and celebrated."

In an emotional interview with the Jewish German newspaper Jüdische Allgemeine, Ben David recounted the distressing discovery: "We are all in shock. I received a tearful call from our manager on Sunday morning, describing the broken glasses, smashed wine bottles and damaged chairs. We immediately called the police and, after they left, we cleaned everything up, bringing in new chairs from our basement. Within five hours, we were open again."

When asked about past threats or break-ins, Ben David noted: "Like any restaurant in Berlin, we've had break-ins before, but not like this – nothing was stolen this time. It was pure destruction. I don't want to point fingers; it seems we evoke strong reactions from people. It doesn’t matter if it came from the far-left or far-right."

In response to the attack, the restaurant owners launched a crowdfunding campaign to repair the damages, raising €21,118 out of a €25,000 goal. "What matters to Jalil and me is that we act, become even more active, and stay united," Ben David emphasized in the interview. "We all work together here –Palestinians, Muslims, Jews, Christians, Buddhists, everyone. We have a vision and believe that working together is the right path. Despite everything, we are all in shock."