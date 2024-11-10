PM dispatches close ally to Trump, Herzog to visit Biden

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will dispatch Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer to meet U.S. president elect Donald Trump in Washington. Dermer is scheduled to visit to the capital for meetings with administration officials. Dermer recently visited Russia in efforts to advance a cease fire in the war with an emphasis on Lebanon.
On Sunday, Netanyahu said he had already spoken to Trump three times since his elections last week. He told ministers during the weekly cabinet meeting that he and the president elect were in agreement on the threats from Iran adding that Israel has not changed its objective to ensure Iran does not obtain nuclear capabilities.
The primary focus of Dermer's meetings with Trump and his team will be on northern border stabilization, discussions on a hostage deal, normalization with Saudi Arabia, and post-war plans for Gaza. Dermer will present Trump with intelligence gathered by Israel regarding Iran's nuclear program and the potential threat of Tehran advancing toward nuclear armament.
On Saturday, U.S. political sources confirmed progress in negotiations for a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. They noted an increasing likelihood of a settlement in Lebanon, spearheaded by President Biden’s envoy Amos Hochstein, with encouragement from Trump. There is also a concerted effort toward achieving a limited hostage exchange.
Israeli officials believe Trump is keen to see a Lebanese settlement before assuming office. According to these sources, there is a significant push for a small-scale hostage deal.
U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Sunday that Hamas was an obstacle for a deal. Sulivan said the administration was reviewing the steps taken by Israel to improve the provision of humanitarian aid to Gazan civilians after an ultimatum presented by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin warning Israel of measures that may be taken if the humanitarian situation in the Strip does not improve.
U.S. officials said that Qatar's announcement to set back from its role as a mediator between Israel and Hamas, was intended to exert pressure on the terror group. According to the officials, Qatar aims to clear diplomatic obstacles before Trump enters office, countering perceptions of inadequate pressure on Hamas. They said it was not likely that the Biden administration would impose an arms embargo on Israel during the remaining time in office.
President Issac Herzog will also travel to Washington and is scheduled to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden.
