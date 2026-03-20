Trump says Israel may end war when US does, rejects ceasefire; adds ‘a lot of help’ needed in Hormuz

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he does not want a ceasefire in t he U.S.-Israeli war against Iran and suggested Israel could be prepared to stop fighting once the United States ends its own military campaign, offering a clearer picture of how he sees the war’s possible endpoint.

Asked whether Israel would be ready to end the war when the United States does, Trump replied, “I think so.”

US President Donald Trump

He also dismissed the idea of a ceasefire.

“Look, we can have dialogue, but I don’t want to do a ceasefire. You know, you don’t do a ceasefire when you’re obliterating the other side,” Trump told reporters.

The comments came as Washington continued building up forces in the region and widening military options in case the conflict expands further.

According to CBS News, Pentagon officials have made detailed preparations for the possible deployment of U.S. ground forces into Iran. The report said senior military commanders have submitted specific requests meant to prepare that option as Trump weighs his next moves in the war.

3 View gallery U.S. President Donald Trump ( Photo: Evelyn Hockstein/ Reuters )

CBS reported that Trump has been considering whether to position ground forces in the region, though it remains unclear under what circumstances he would authorize American troops to enter Iran.

Pressed in the Oval Office on Thursday about ground troops, Trump publicly denied any immediate plan.

“No, I’m not putting troops anywhere,” he said, before quickly adding, “If I were, I certainly wouldn’t tell you.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said military planning should not be interpreted as a final decision.

“It’s the job of the Pentagon to make preparations in order to give the Commander in Chief maximum optionality; it does not mean the President has made a decision, and as the President said in the Oval Office yesterday, he is not planning to send ground troops anywhere at this time,” she said.

But the scope of the planning suggests the administration is preparing for scenarios well beyond the current air and naval campaign.

3 View gallery An oil tanker near the Strait of Hormuz ( Photo: Reuters/ Stringer )

CBS reported that military officials have also held meetings on how to handle the possible detention of Iranian soldiers and paramilitary operatives if Trump orders American troops onto the ground, including where detainees would be sent.

The planning reportedly involves the Army’s Global Response Force, the Marine Corps’ Marine Expeditionary Unit and elements of the 82nd Airborne Division.

At the same time, thousands of Marines are already being moved toward the Middle East. CBS said three warships and about 2,200 Marines from an expeditionary unit departed California earlier this week. It is the second such Marine unit sent since the war began. A first unit deployed from the Pacific is still making its way toward the region.

The latest remarks and troop movements come as the Strait of Hormuz remains a central pressure point in the war.

Trump said Friday that “a lot of help” was needed to secure safe passage through the strait and added that it “would be nice” if countries such as China and Japan got involved.

He also said Britain should have acted faster in offering assistance to the United States in its military action against Iran.

Those comments fit with Trump’s broader frustration toward allies over Hormuz. Earlier, he accused NATO partners of failing to help reopen the strategic waterway while continuing to complain about rising energy prices.

3 View gallery Could it be the next target? Kharg Island

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote that without the United States, NATO is “a paper tiger.” He said allies had not wanted to join the fight against Iran and were now refusing to help open the Strait of Hormuz, which he described as “a simple military maneuver.” He ended the post by calling them “COWARDS” and warning, “we will REMEMBER!”

The waterway has become one of the most important strategic fronts of the war. About one-fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas supplies normally pass through the strait, and the disruption there has driven energy fears worldwide.

Reuters reported Friday that the U.S. military is deploying thousands more Marines to the Middle East as the war enters its third week. According to the report, the USS Boxer, an amphibious assault ship, will deploy along with a Marine Expeditionary Unit of about 2,500 Marines and accompanying warships.

Reuters also reported that no final decision has been taken on whether to send troops into Iran itself, but said U.S. officials have been considering a range of options as the conflict grows.

On Friday, Israel said two major waves of airstrikes hit weapons production sites and ballistic missile launcher storage facilities in Tehran. Iran, meanwhile, launched more missile attacks toward Israel and continued striking Gulf energy infrastructure, including a refinery in Kuwait.

Despite the military escalation, public support in the United States for a ground war appears extremely limited.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll this week found that nearly two-thirds of Americans believe Trump will order troops into a large-scale ground war, while only 7% support such a move.

That gap highlights the political risk for Trump as he weighs whether to deepen U.S. involvement. Rising gasoline and diesel prices are already adding pressure at home, especially as Republicans head toward midterm elections while defending narrow congressional majorities.

For now, Trump’s public line is that he is not planning to send troops. But his latest comments suggest he is thinking in far broader terms than a quick ceasefire or diplomatic pause.