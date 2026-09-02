Former IDF soldier charged after allegedly preparing to join Islamic State abroad

An Israeli man who previously served in the IDF has been charged with training or instruction for terrorist purposes after allegedly preparing to travel abroad and join Islamic State, Israeli authorities said.

The indictment was filed at the Haifa Magistrate’s Court against Khamis Sawaed, 30, a resident of the Galilee village of Husniyya. Prosecutors have asked that he remain in custody until the end of legal proceedings.

The former IDF soldier accused of planning to join the Islamic State in Syria or Africa ( Photo: Israel Police )

According to a joint statement from Israel Police and the Shin Bet, the investigation found that Sawaed had expressed support for the Islamic State terror group and viewed instructional material related to combat, weapons use, rocket production and drones for terrorist purposes.

The indictment, filed by attorney Segev Adler of the Haifa District Attorney’s Office, alleges that Sawaed developed a growing interest in Islamic State beginning in 2023 and increasingly identified with its ideology.

Sawaed served in the IDF from 2017 to 2019, according to prosecutors.

In 2024, he allegedly decided to travel to Syria or Africa to join Islamic State and fight in its ranks. Prosecutors say he began watching content and lectures produced by senior figures in the organization and saved money in preparation for the trip.

During 2026, Sawaed allegedly downloaded manuals and watched additional videos with the aim of preparing himself for activity on behalf of the terror group.