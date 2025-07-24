‘I should have died’: miracle survival after missile hits Israeli hospital

Israel’s only rehabilitation hospital in the Negev was put to the ultimate test after Iran’s recent missile strike on Soroka Medical Center. What unfolded next is a story of resilience, innovation—and one man’s third miracle.

The Kaylie Rehabilitation Medical Center at ADI Negev–Nahalat Eran, established in June 2022 in partnership with the Israeli government, Jewish National Fund-USA, and international supporters, has been a critical lifeline since October 7.

As the only dedicated rehab hospital in Israel’s south—with more than 100 inpatient beds—it quickly became a hub for wounded civilians and soldiers in the aftermath of the Hamas massacre.

But its importance only grew during the next major crisis: the war with Iran. On June 19, Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba—just 30 minutes away—was hit directly by an Iranian ballistic missile.

In just four hours, all 30 of Soroka’s rehab patients were safely and seamlessly moved to ADI Negev. Among them was 42-year-old father of three, Shai Pinker.

Before the war, Pinker was already recovering from a horrific motorcycle accident. He had just started to be treated at Soroka when the rocket siren sounded.

Unable to walk unassisted, a nurse pulled Shai from his hospital bed and dragged him into a communal shelter. Seconds later, a rocket hit—toppling the ceiling above his bed. Support beams, glass, and debris landed exactly where he had been lying.

Miraculously, he survived. Again.

THIRD MIRACLE ( ILTV )

Now at ADI Negev, Pinker began therapy on Israel’s only anti-gravity treadmill—and for the first time since the accident, he moved his legs on his own.

“This is the first time I am walking and the first time I see any progress," Pinked told ILTV. “It is because of this incredible staff that shows you it is possible. If someone works from the heart, it is possible.”

“That’s the purpose—that you will use all these aids, but eventually he’ll do it on his own," noted physical therapist Hadar Idan. "And he’s young, and he’s healthy, and he’s motivated, and there’s no reason it won’t happen for him.”

Pinker calls coming to ADI Negev his third miracle. And the rehabilitation village continues to serve patients from across the region—people who would otherwise need to travel two or three hours to receive vital restorative care.

Here, they have access to state-of-the-art equipment, equine, sports, and hydrotherapies, sheltered treatment areas, and a growing staff of specialists that has quadrupled since the center opened.

“When we planned for the creation of this hospital together with the Israeli government and Jewish National Fund-USA, we planned that we should have a safe haven here," said Dr. Shilo Kramer, director of Orthopedic rehabilitation for the center. "And thank God, that prophecy became a self-fulfilling prophecy to protect our patient population, be it on October 7, throughout this war, and this last we had with Iran.”

“From here I am going to leave stronger and healthier," Pinked added.