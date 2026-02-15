Trump says Board of Peace pledges $5B for Gaza, calls for 'immediate' Hamas demilitarization

U.S. President Donald Trump said the Board of Peace will announce this week that member states have pledged more than $5 billion toward humanitarian and reconstruction efforts in Gaza and committed thousands of personnel to an international stabilization force and local police in the territory .

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the announcement will be made Feb. 19, 2026, at the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace in Washington, where he will be joined by member states of the organization, which he chairs.

1 View gallery ( Photo: AP Photo/Alex Brandon, AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi )

Trump wrote that member states have pledged more than $5 billion toward Gaza humanitarian and reconstruction efforts and have committed thousands of personnel to an international stabilization force and local police to maintain security and peace for residents of the enclave.

He also said Hamas “must uphold its commitment to full and immediate demilitarization.”