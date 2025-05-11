For 500 days a London shul saved a seat for Emily Damari: Only her picture sat there until today

Those acquainted with synagogue etiquette (or lack thereof), will know the rabbi rarely needs to ask his flock to start chatting among themselves during a break in services. Quite the opposite, in fact. But Saturday's Shabbat service at Highgate United was no ordinary one.

So special was it that word went out in advance that non-members couldn’t attend because of the unusually high turnout anticipated. Inside the shul, one regular observed, it was busier than Yom Kippur but with a simcha atmosphere that felt like the entire congregation was related to those celebrating. From about 10:55AM, a quiet buzz of anticipation filled the room ahead of the arrival of the VIP guest, necks craning in unison for any sign of movement at the door.

When former Gaza hostage Emily Damari finally walked in, the room erupted in a round of applause the likes of which I’ve never seen in a synagogue for any visiting politician, celebrity or member of the Royal Family. The ovation must have continued for at least three minutes. Two years ago, almost no one present would have even heard of the British-Israeli Spurs fanatic, but that all changed with the atrocities of October 7 2023 and the tireless campaign for her return led by her mum, Mandy.

The campaign was joined by the Highgate community who ‘adopted’ the then 26-year-old hostage, including holding a front row seat for her for nearly 500 days. But only her hostage poster had sat there – until this morning.

The shul’s Rabbi Nicky Liss recited the Shechechyanu blessing said on special occasions, before reading out the names of the 59 hostages still in Hamas captivity, his voice breaking as he did so. The rabbi thanked those including his wife, Shuli, and PR professional Emily Cohen who had done so much to support the campaign and Emily herself, who we now know cared for fellow hostages in Gaza and even asked that American Keith Siegel go free instead of her.

Mandy was introduced as “the bravest woman I know”, with Rabbi Liss saying her tears of hope when she last time spoke from the pulpit at Rosh Hashanah “had turned to tears of joy”. Indeed, it’s hardly surprising that Mandy struggled to hold back the tears at the end of her own prolonged ovation. But, unlike six months ago, this time Emily was quickly by her side to offer give a hug that left barely a dry eye in the house.

“From the moment Emily was released from captivity she showed the world her true strength of character, her extraordinary spirit and, despite all her suffering, her inner light and optimism, ever present, shines through,” she said as she regained her composure, Emily leaving a reassuring hand on her shoulder. “The way she raised, her bandaged hand, missing two fingers, when she spoke to her brothers on the phone and shouted “I survived." She found words to inspire a nation when she lit the torch at the ceremony for Israel’s 77th Independence Day.”

The Ed Sheeran fan – who will soon undergo further surgery on the wounds she sustained when kidnapped – told congregants that, despite the trauma of captivity, she used a small siddur every day to say mizmor le toda – expressing gratitude for living to see another day.

Natalie Smith, co-chair of Highgate, said the occasion would “go down our community’s history as a triumph of hope over evil.”

As Rabbi Liss conducted the most enthusiastic Adom Olam I can remember, the Damaris left to yet another round of applause and the unseasonably warm London weather. It was impossible not to think of the stark contrast between that and the hate and darkness of her 471 days as a pawn in Hamas’ war.