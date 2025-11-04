Wikipedia co-founder blocks edits to ‘Gaza genocide’ page over ‘egregious’ anti-Israel bias

Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales has personally stepped in to block users from editing the site’s “Gaza genocide” page, citing what he described as “egregious” anti-Israel bias and a breach of the platform’s neutrality standards.

In a post on the discussion page accompanying the article, Wales criticized the entry’s opening sentence for presenting the claim of a “Gaza genocide” as fact rather than a disputed allegation. “This article fails to meet our high standards and needs immediate attention,” he wrote, noting that it violated Wikipedia’s policies on neutrality and attribution.

2 View gallery Wikipedia 'Gaza genocide' page ( Photo: Screenshot )

Wales said the article should instead begin with a balanced statement acknowledging differing viewpoints — such as, “Multiple governments, NGOs, and legal bodies have described or rejected the characterization of Israel’s actions in Gaza as genocide.” He reminded editors that Wikipedia’s neutrality policy is “non-negotiable” and “cannot be superseded by other policies or by editor consensus.”

The decision to lock the page marked a rare instance of direct intervention by Wales, who now serves as chair emeritus of the Wikimedia Foundation, the nonprofit organization overseeing Wikipedia. He emphasized the importance of neutrality, particularly on divisive political and humanitarian topics. “Wikipedia is at its best when we have reasonable discussion rooted in a commitment to a neutral point of view,” he said. “While this article is a particularly egregious example, there is much more work to do.”

2 View gallery Jimmy Wales, Wikipedia co-founder ( Photo: Screenshot )

As of Monday, the “Gaza genocide” page remained visible but temporarily protected from editing, with a message noting it would stay locked “until editing disputes have been resolved.” The lock notice added that the restriction “is not an endorsement of the current version.”

Wales’ move sparked debate among Wikipedia contributors. Some praised his intervention as a necessary step toward restoring neutrality, while others accused him of bowing to political pressure. One editor wrote, “Thank you for these important words. This is a first step toward correcting bias.” Another countered that Wales’ decision was “disrespectful to all the experienced editors who worked in good faith.”

The controversy comes amid broader scrutiny of Wikipedia’s handling of politically charged topics. In August, U.S. lawmakers alleged that organized groups had manipulated the site’s content to promote anti-Israel and antisemitic narratives.