Israelis react to Trump's Gaza plan

Israelis woke up on Wednesday to U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest remarks about Gaza, in which he suggested that the United States should not only take over the territory but own the land inside Gaza. He even floated the idea of transforming it into the "Riviera of the Middle East."

His comments have sparked widespread debate, prompting Israelis to consider what such a plan could mean for their future and the future of Gaza.

What would this actually entail? How would it impact Israelis? These are the pressing questions on people's minds, with some critics calling Trump's proposal "outlandish" or "unrealistic."

Public Reactions

Here’s what some had to say:

"If I understand Trump correctly, Gaza may become a new Miami Beach," said Tel Aviv resident Mark Malavsky. "If he can get any of these other countries to take these Gazan refugees and let them go someplace else, problem solved."

Tony Abrams took a different view, suggesting Trump’s approach could yield results.

"The end result is peace, one way or another," he said. "He's not like people in the past. Perhaps his ideas will bear some fruit. I mean, he's an extreme man, but he seems a lot more measured than he was last time—more organized and ready for this. So perhaps he's got a plan."

Others strongly opposed the idea.

David Finn argued that it could harm Israel and complicate hostage negotiations.

"I'm not in favor of it at all," he said. "I think it would be bad for Israel … [and] unhelpful for the release of the hostages because I think Hamas is less likely to go along with negotiations if it means they have to withdraw and then Trump would follow up with his plan."