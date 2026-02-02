IDF Spokesperson says women are essential to combat operations, that doubters 'ignore reality'

IDF spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin on Monday rejected criticism questioning the role of women in combat , saying their contribution to the military’s operations is proven and indispensable.

Defrin made the remarks following the broadcast of a documentary on Channel 14 titled “Equality or Burden – The Struggle Over the Character of the IDF,” which cast doubt on the contribution of women combat soldiers.

“It is difficult to understand, and even harder to accept, attempts to undermine their place, their contribution and their necessity,” Defrin wrote in a post on X.

Defrin cited personal experience, noting that his daughter, Ella, served as a combat soldier in the Navy. He said she sought meaningful combat service even before her enlistment and that he supported her decision with pride.

“I was proud of her path, of the effort, of the desire to contribute to the country and of her operational activity throughout her service,” he wrote.

Defrin also pointed to the record of Lt. Col. Or Ben Yehuda, who received a commendation from the Southern Command in 2015 for bravery while serving as a captain. On Oct. 7, 2023, he said, Ben Yehuda fought in communities near the Gaza border and led forces under fire “with responsibility, courage and inspiring leadership.”

“Over the years, and especially since Oct. 7, women combat soldiers have carried the burden of fighting shoulder to shoulder,” Defrin wrote. “They operate on the front lines, cross enemy lines, lead offensive actions, fight in Gaza, Syria, Judea and Samaria and Lebanon, and operate far beyond the country’s borders, while risking their lives and saving others.”

He added that women’s contribution to combat “is not a slogan or a value statement, but a proven operational fact.”

Without directly naming the Channel 14 film, Defrin said that questioning the role of women ignores reality. “The IDF is the people’s army. It is strong because of those who serve in it — women and men. Anyone who chooses to doubt this is disconnecting from reality,” he wrote.

The film also drew criticism from reservist Sgt. Maj. Tommy Zentner, who served as a combat soldier in the Oketz canine unit and now leads the women combat soldiers’ community at the Deborah Forum.

“Anyone who still doubts is invited to look at reality,” Zentner said. “The last war proved beyond any doubt that women combat soldiers in the IDF are a significant, professional and essential fighting force and an inseparable part of Israel’s defense and operational capability across all arenas.”

She added that at a time when the IDF needs to strengthen its ranks, public figures should be encouraging enlistment rather than questioning those already serving.

“Instead, Channel 14 chose to run campaigns targeting women combat soldiers — women who serve, fight and contribute to Israel’s security every day,” Zentner said.