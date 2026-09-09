Israeli court orders Palestinian Authority to pay 50 million shekels to soldiers, police officer

The Jerusalem District Court has ruled in a precedent-setting decision that Israeli soldiers and police officers wounded in terror attacks are entitled to seek compensation from the Palestinian Authority under a 2024 law covering victims of terrorism, rejecting the PA’s argument that the legislation applies only to civilians.

In three rulings issued simultaneously, Judge Ilan Sela ordered the Palestinian Authority to pay a total of about NIS 50 million in compensation to several victims of terror attacks represented by attorneys Anat Ginzburg and Gilad Ginzburg.

Illustration ( Photo: Shutterstock )

In the first case, a combat soldier was severely injured several years ago when an attacker accelerated his vehicle into the soldier as he walked with troops on a preparatory tour ahead of a swearing-in ceremony at Jerusalem’s Western Wall.

The soldier suffered serious injuries, was left with a permanent disability and was subsequently recognized by the IDF as disabled as a result of the attack.

The second ruling concerned a female police officer attacked in a stabbing several years ago. The assailant attempted to stab her, but she fought him off and forced him to the ground. The attack left her suffering from PTSD and a permanent disability, and she ultimately retired from the Israel Police. She was subsequently recognized as disabled by the IDF.

The third case involved a shooting attack in which a pregnant woman and her husband, an Israeli soldier, were both seriously wounded. Their baby was delivered following the attack but died of his injuries. Both parents were left with severe disabilities.

In all three cases, the court accepted the victims’ attorneys’ argument that the Compensation for Victims of Terrorism Law, enacted in 2024 and allowing exemplary damages, applies not only to civilian victims but also to members of Israel’s security forces, including soldiers and police officers.

The Palestinian Authority had argued that members of the security forces were not covered by the legislation. The court rejected that interpretation, saying the wording of the law was clear.

“The language of the law is simple and clear, and there is no reference whatsoever to its application to civilians alone and not to soldiers or police officers,” the ruling said. The law refers to a “person” harmed or killed in an act of terrorism, the court noted, a definition it said encompasses civilians, soldiers and police officers alike.

“Even if the legislature initially had other intentions, the wording of the law is binding,” the court said.

It added that there was “no justification” for denying compensation to a soldier simply because of his military status, particularly in a case in which the soldier was not wounded during an operational military mission.

Photo: Tomer Shalom

Attorneys Anat and Gilad Ginzburg, who represented the victims in all three cases, welcomed what they described as a precedent-setting decision. “We are pleased with the landmark ruling applying the exemplary damages law to members of the security forces as well.”

They said the law enables terror victims, whether civilians, soldiers, police officers, other members of the security forces or relatives of those killed, to bring compensation claims against the Palestinian Authority.