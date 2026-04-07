One attacker killed, two wounded in gunfight near Israeli consulate in Istanbul

The attackers used rifles and pistols in the assault, Governor Davut Gul told reporters at the scene; he added that there have been no Israeli diplomatic staff at the consulate for two and a half years

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One attacker was killed and two others were wounded in a gunfight with police near the Israeli consulate in Istanbul on Tuesday, the city’s governor said, adding that two police officers were slightly injured.
The attackers used rifles and pistols in the assault, Governor Davut Gul told reporters at the scene. He added that there have been no Israeli diplomatic staff at the consulate for two and a half years.
Gunfire outside Israeli consulate in Istanbul
Turkey’s interior minister said the attackers had links to an organization that “exploits religion.” He also confirmed that two of the three attackers were brothers.
Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.
First published: 12:51, 04.07.26
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