One attacker killed, two wounded in gunfight near Israeli consulate in Istanbul

One attacker was killed and two others were wounded in a gunfight with police near the Israeli consulate in Istanbul on Tuesday, the city’s governor said, adding that two police officers were slightly injured.

One attacker was killed and two others were wounded in a gunfight with police near the Israeli consulate in Istanbul on Tuesday, the city’s governor said, adding that two police officers were slightly injured.

One attacker was killed and two others were wounded in a gunfight with police near the Israeli consulate in Istanbul on Tuesday, the city’s governor said, adding that two police officers were slightly injured.