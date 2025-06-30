Israel arrests three for allegedly aiding Iran in plotting attacks

Israeli security forces arrested three more individuals on Monday suspected of acting on behalf of Iran, authorities said. The suspects were arrested in two separate cases, with one reportedly accepting a mission to collect a grenade and filming interceptions of Iranian missiles for his handlers.

In the first case, 33-year-old Mark Morgan of the Jordan Valley was detained for accepting assignments that included retrieving a grenade planted at a remote location, allegedly with the intent to pass it to hostile foreign agents. He is also suspected of filming a video of an interception during Operation Rising Lion on behalf of his Iranian contact.

1 View gallery Air defenses engage incoming Iranian missiles ( Photo: REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta )

In the second case, security authorities arrested 18-year-old Yoni Segal and 20-year-old Nehorai Omri Mizrahi from Tiberias. The two allegedly received instructions to assassinate an Israeli in exchange for hundreds of thousands of shekels. They were reportedly told to travel abroad for training before acting on the hit, but were arrested before departure.

Segal and Mizrahi are also accused of conducting surveillance of Israeli targets, including malls and a hospital, and sending location data and requests for further missions to their handlers. They allegedly filmed Grand Canyon Mall in Haifa, Big Fashion in Tiberias, Dizengoff Center and Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv.

A Petah Tikva Magistrate’s Court ordered a four-day remand extension for all three suspects. Israeli police plan to file charges against them in the coming days.