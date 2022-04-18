Channels
Archive: Iron Dome intercepts Gaza rocket over Sderot

Rocket fired from Gaza, intercepted over border communities, IDF says

Launch comes amid high tensions around Jerusalem's Temple Mount and ends a seven-month lull around Palestinian enclave; no injuries or damage to property were reported

Published: 04.18.22, 20:54
A rocket was launched from the Gaza Strip into Israel and intercepted over communities bordering the Palestinian enclave, the Israeli military said in a statement Monday evening.
    • "A few minutes ago, sirens sounded in the area surrounding the Gaza Strip. One rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory," the statement read. "The rocket was intercepted by the Iron Dome Air Defense System."
    יירוט כיפת ברזל של רקטה ששוגרה לעבר שדרות     יירוט כיפת ברזל של רקטה ששוגרה לעבר שדרות
    Archive: Iron Dome intercepts Gaza rocket over Sderot
    (Photo: Reuters)
    No injuries or damage to property were reported.
    This is the first rocket launch from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory since last September.

    *This is a breaking news story*
