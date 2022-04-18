Rocket fired from Gaza, intercepted over border communities, IDF says

A rocket was launched from the Gaza Strip into Israel and intercepted over communities bordering the Palestinian enclave, the Israeli military said in a statement Monday evening.
"A few minutes ago, sirens sounded in the area surrounding the Gaza Strip. One rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory," the statement read. "The rocket was intercepted by the Iron Dome Air Defense System."
No injuries or damage to property were reported.
This is the first rocket launch from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory since last September.
*This is a breaking news story*