Emily Schrader: Iranians quietly support Israeli strikes, hoping for regime change

The people of Iran are hopeful that Israeli attacks on their country could help bring about the regime change they’ve long desired, according to ILTV’s Emily Schrader.
Speaking to ILTV, she said, “We hear a lot about Iran and Israel being enemies, but the reality is that I don't think anyone is a greater enemy of the 80 million people who are living there … than the Islamic regime itself.”
Schrader explained that as long as the State of Israel focuses its strikes on Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps sites and nuclear facilities, “it can expect widespread support from the Iranian people on the ground. They want to see this regime, this oppressive regime, fall.”
Watch the full interview, beginning at around 30 minutes in: