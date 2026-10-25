IDF kills two terrorists who funneled millions from Iran and Turkey to Hamas

The IDF announced Sunday that it had killed two terrorists in separate airstrikes in the Gaza Strip last week, accusing them of transferring millions of shekels from Iran and Turkey to Hamas' military wing throughout the war. According to the military, the funds were used to help the terrorist organization rebuild its military capabilities and prepare attacks against Israeli soldiers and civilians.

The first terrorist, Alaa Ibrahim Nimer Arshi, a cell commander in Hamas' military wing, was killed in an airstrike in the Gaza City area. The second, Karam Riyad Hassan Abu Butaihan, a Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist who helped transfer money to Hamas, was killed in the Nuseirat area in central Gaza.

IDF strike on Hamas weapons depot and elimination of terrorists ( Video: IDF )

According to the IDF, both men played a role in channeling funds to Hamas throughout the war, including money originating from Iran and Turkey. The military said the financial transfers had recently supported Hamas' efforts to restore its military infrastructure and advance attacks against Israeli forces and civilians.

In a separate operation last week, the IDF and Shin Bet security agency carried out an airstrike in central Gaza, destroying a weapons depot used by Hamas to store military equipment. The facility contained Kalashnikov rifles, a launcher and rockets, according to the military.

Additional terrorists killed in Gaza strikes

The announcement follows an IDF statement last week confirming the deaths of two additional terrorists in separate strikes.