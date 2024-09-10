Sinwar sends first message from hiding since October to Algerian president

Hamas issued an irregular statement on Tuesday from its political bureau chief, Yahya Sinwar - the architect of the October 7 massacre, in which he congratulated Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on his reelection.

In the statement, Sinwar "reiterated his appreciation for Algeria's support of the Palestinian people and its defense of their rights in international forums."

1 View gallery Yahya Sinwar ( Photo: AP, IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

According to Hamas, Sinwar's message was sent amid what he described as the "heroic war of the Palestinian people" and their "brave and resolute resistance in the Al-Aqsa Flood campaign, despite the genocide and barbarism of the Zionist occupation." He accused Israel of attacking Palestinians in the West Bank, Jerusalem, and within Israel itself, "in blatant violation of international law and conventions."

Since the war began, Sinwar has made only one other official statement, in late October, when he offered the "immediate release of hostages" in exchange for the freedom of all Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails. This marks his first official statement since assuming leadership of Hamas' political bureau, replacing Ismail Haniyeh.

IDF intelligence has released just one image of Sinwar since October 7, showing him walking through a tunnel in the early days of the war, alongside his family.

Last month, new details emerged about Israel’s extensive manhunt for Sinwar, considered the mastermind behind the deadly attacks in southern Israel. Despite 11 months of fighting, he remains at large. White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan confirmed that the U.S. is working with Israel to capture or kill the Hamas leader, deploying special teams and advanced equipment, including ground-penetrating radar, to locate him underground.