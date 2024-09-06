Turkish-US activist shot dead in West Bank; IDF investigating

Turkish-American rights activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, 26, was fatally shot Friday afternoon during unrest in the Palestinian village of Beita, near Nablus.

According to Palestinian sources, she was killed by Israeli military gunfire. The IDF has launched an investigation into the incident.

"During a security operation near Beita, IDF forces fired at a key instigator who was throwing stones at the troops and posing a threat," the IDF said. "We are investigating reports that a foreign national was killed by gunfire in the area. The details and circumstances of her death are under review."

U.S. Ambassador Jack Lew called the incident a "tragic death" and said Washington is urgently working to determine the circumstances. "We will have more to say as we learn more. Our highest priority is the safety and security of American citizens," Lew said, extending his condolences to Aygun's family.

Turkey quickly condemned the incident, describing the killing as "murder." The Turkish Foreign Ministry said Aygun was also a Turkish citizen. "We are deeply saddened to learn that our citizen, Aysenur Ezgi Aygun, was killed by Israeli occupying forces in the West Bank city of Nablus. We condemn this murder, carried out by Netanyahu's government. Israel is trying to intimidate anyone who supports the Palestinians and peacefully resists genocide. This violent policy will not succeed," the ministry stated, adding that Israel will be held accountable for "crimes against humanity" in international courts.

According to Palestinian reports, Aygun had been taking part in a protest against the expansion of settlements in the West Bank. A Red Crescent ambulance transported her in critical condition to Rafidia Hospital in Nablus, where doctors pronounced her dead. A young Palestinian man was also injured by shrapnel during the clashes.

Aygun had reportedly been volunteering with the "Fazaa" campaign, which supports and protects Palestinian farmers from Israeli military and settler encroachments.