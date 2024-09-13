Watch anti-terror forces arrest suspect in car bombing plot

Police anti-terror forces arrested a suspect involved in a West Bank attempted mass casualty attack using car bombs, that was thwarted late last month.
Troops detained the suspected terrorist in a hospital in the Palestinian city of Halhul, north of Hebron.
One car loaded with explosives exploded near a gas station at the Gush Etzion intersection while another forced its way into a nearby settlement and detonated when it was stopped by a member of the settlement's security team.
Four people were injured in the attacks.
On the same day, security forces found and dismantled a car carrying 80 kilograms (176 lbs.) of explosives on a road leading to a settlement in the northern West Bank, where school buses were expected to pass. The explosives were to be activated remotely and a camera was found in the vehicle so that the car would explode at an opportune moment to cause the most injuries.
The commander of the anti-terror police unit said his forces demonstrated their skill and bravery and their commitment to Israel's security.