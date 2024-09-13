Watch anti-terror forces arrest suspect in car bombing plot

Troops enter the Halhul hospital to apprehend a man suspected of involvement in an intended mass-casualty car bombing plot near Gush Etzion  

Elisha Ben Kimon|
Troops in Halhul hospital to arrest terror suspect 
(צילום: דוברות המשטרה)

Police anti-terror forces arrested a suspect involved in a West Bank attempted mass casualty attack using car bombs, that was thwarted late last month.
Troops detained the suspected terrorist in a hospital in the Palestinian city of Halhul, north of Hebron.
2 View gallery
מעצר תושב חלחול שהיה מעורב בפיצוץ מכונית תופת סמוך לחברוןמעצר תושב חלחול שהיה מעורב בפיצוץ מכונית תופת סמוך לחברון
Troops enter a Halhul hospital to arrest a terror suspect
(Photo: Police)
One car loaded with explosives exploded near a gas station at the Gush Etzion intersection while another forced its way into a nearby settlement and detonated when it was stopped by a member of the settlement's security team.
Four people were injured in the attacks.
On the same day, security forces found and dismantled a car carrying 80 kilograms (176 lbs.) of explosives on a road leading to a settlement in the northern West Bank, where school buses were expected to pass. The explosives were to be activated remotely and a camera was found in the vehicle so that the car would explode at an opportune moment to cause the most injuries.
2 View gallery
מעצר תושב חלחול שהיה מעורב בפיצוץ מכונית תופת סמוך לחברוןמעצר תושב חלחול שהיה מעורב בפיצוץ מכונית תופת סמוך לחברון
Car bomb detonates in failed West Bank mass casualty terror attack
(Photo: Police )
The commander of the anti-terror police unit said his forces demonstrated their skill and bravery and their commitment to Israel's security.
