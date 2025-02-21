Trump, Putin meeting depends on progress toward ending Ukraine war, says Rubio

A possible meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin "will largely depend on whether we can make any progress on ending the war in Ukraine," U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday.

Rubio said he discussed such a meeting when he met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, telling Lavrov and Russian officials: "There isn't going to be a meeting until we know what the meeting is going to be about."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio meeting with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov

"I think when that meeting happens will largely depend on whether we can make any progress on ending the war in Ukraine," Rubio told journalist Catherine Herridge in an interview broadcast on X.

Following the talks in Saudi Arabia, Trump - who spoke on the phone with Putin last week - said on Tuesday that he would probably meet with Putin before the end of the month. Rubio said: "I don't know the timing of it."

Rubio said Trump wants to know if Russia is serious about ending the war in Ukraine, triggered by Moscow's invasion of its neighbour three years ago.

"The only way is to test them, to basically engage them and say, 'Okay, are you serious about ending the war? And if so, what are your demands? Are your public demands and your private demands different?'" Rubio said.

"The only thing we agreed upon is that we're going to talk about peace. What they offer, what they're willing to concede to, what they're willing to consider, will determine whether they're serious about peace or not," he said. "We're just not at that stage yet."

Trump's bid to try and end the war left Ukraine and European allies concerned they would be cut out of any peace talks, but Rubio said the U.S. has consulted with all.

Trump 'Very Upset'

Rubio spoke amid a widening rift between Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Trump denounced Zelenskiy as "a dictator without elections" on Wednesday after Zelenskiy said Trump was trapped in a Russian disinformation bubble, a response to the U.S. president suggesting Ukraine started the war.

"President Trump is very upset at President Zelenskiy ," Rubio said. "We care about (Ukraine) because it has implications for our allies and ultimately to the world. There should be some level of gratitude here."

Washington is also pushing Kyiv to quickly negotiate a deal to open up Ukraine's natural wealth to U.S. investment.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy

The United States has provided tens of billions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine during the war and Trump has said U.S. investment in Ukrainian minerals could ensure "that we're going to in some form get this money back."

Rubio discussed a deal in a meeting with Zelenskiy and U.S. Vice President JD Vance in Munich last Friday.

"We explained to them, 'Look, we want to be in joint venture with you, not because we're trying to steal from your country, but because we think that's actually a security guarantee, because we're your partner in an important economic endeavor'," Rubio told Herridge.

"We get to get paid back some of the money ... and also now we have a vested interest in the security of Ukraine," he said. "And he said, 'Sure, we want to do this deal. It makes all the sense in the world. The only thing is, I need to run it through my legislative process. They have to approve it."